Maudie Lee Mitchell
MIDFIELD — Maudie Lee Curry Mitchell was born in Webb county Texas to Luke and Louella Curry September 14, 1931 and passed September 11, 2021. Maudie was number seven of eleven children. She is preceded in death of her siblings and oldest son, Burt Linn. She is survived by her husband Duane Mitchell, two sons Larry and Curtis, three grandchildren Duana David [Eddie], Kylun [Victoria] Mitchell, and Mariah [Juan] Flores, three great grandchildren, Krystyn and Kristopher David, and Jaden Flores. Maudie was raised in Primeria, Texas, and attended Wilson track school, and graduated from Harlingen High School. She attended Derms Business in Harlingen, and graduated with a certificate in Business. She married Duane Mitchell in 1950. Maudie traveled all over the eastern part of the US following her husband in the construction business. Maudie retired at the age of 65 from her tax service, and lived in Midfield Texas for the remainder of her life.
Heaven gained the last child of Louella and Luke Curry Sept 11, 2021 at 3pm. Maudie Left this earthly world to join her siblings, parents and son in her forever home. Maudie was the matriarch of this family and she will truly be missed. Maudie was a member of several organizations: The Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary, and VFW Ladies Auxiliary, on the board of Directors of the Midfield Water Corp and was Secretary and Treasury of the Midfield Fire Department for years.
The Mitchell Family would like to thank Dr. Joe Agnew and ER staff with the El Campo Memorial hospital, and the nurses and staff of Garden Ville Nursing Home in E l Campo, for all the Support they extended to us during the two+ years they cared for Maudie, trying to make her life as normal as possible.
The final request is that you make a donation to the charity of your choice or if you would like to the Cecil Lee American auxiliary post to the scholarship fund in Maudie’s name, instead of flowers. Graveside memorial will be at Midfield Cemetery October 2, 2021 at 10:00am .
Condolences for the family may be left at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home El Campo, Tx. 979-543-3681
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Classic "Do as I say, not as I do" (9)
- Victoria County to declare local state of disaster (5)
- Guest column: Truth telling, one person at a time (4)
- Letter: You are in charge of your healthcare, not the government (4)
- 'I'm in their corner': Victoria criminal justice activist pushes envelope for indigent defendants (2)
- City of Victoria considers creating a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone downtown (2)
- Downtown Victoria serves as community's face to rest of world (2)
- Syndicated column: America's slow suicide (2)
- "#JusticeForJacque": Community calls for change after dog that bit woman's face is euthanized (w/ video) (1)
- Jamie Ray McAdams (1)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 17 (1)
- Glenn Christian (1)
- Motorcycle Cannonball riders to arrive in Victoria Friday (1)
- Letter: Determining whether to rebuild or patch up Stroman campus (1)
- Dietitian Dish: Does an apple a day keep the doctor away? (1)
- E.W. "Mike" Kandis (1)
- Emma Gloria Castillo (1)
- COVID-19 antibody infusion center opens Wednesday (w/video) (1)
- Debbie Villegas Montez (1)
Online Poll
Do you prefer homemade bread?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.