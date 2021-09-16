Maurice Johnson
NORDHEIM — Maurice Johnson, 70, of Nordheim, passed away September, 10, 2021. He was born November 9, 1950 in Cuero Texas to the late James and Joyce Kenne Johnson.
Maurice is survived by his daughters, Marissa (Tyler) Lenhart of Austwell, Rebecca (Shawn) Malone of Denton, stepchildren Charlie (Tara) Friesenhahn of Yorktown, and Kristi Stehling of Yorktown, granddaughter Ashley Malone, and step-grandchildren Gracie, Erica, Kane, Emilee and Taylor. He is also survived by his sisters Marsha Baumann of Victoria, Jimmie (Clinton) Kanak of Canyon Lake, nephews and nieces Wesley (Christine) Wisian, Clayton (Brooke) Wisian, James (Nicole) Baumann, Cody (Natalie) Baumann, Kellen (Bryan) Guzman, and Bryce Kanak.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law David Baumann.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Nordheim.
Pallbearers are Wesley Wisian, Clayton Wisian, Jimmy Baumann, Cody Baumann, Charlie Friesenhahn and Bryan Guzman. Honorary pallbearer Bryce Kanak.
Visitation will be from 5-7 Friday, September 17, 2021 at Massey Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 10 am Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Nordheim Cemetery. Reception to follow at Nordheim City Park. Pastor Johnathan Mollenkopf will be officiating.
