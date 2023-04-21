Maurine Jackson
PORT LAVACA — Maurine Shannon Jackson passed this life on April 18, 2023. She was born January 4, 1928 in Lake Placedo, Texas to parents, Jim and Edna Shannon. In 1946 she married Woodie Jackson and they had one son, Shan.
Maurine served as District Clerk of Calhoun County for 20 years and after that she was church secretary for the Port Lavaca Church of Christ for another 20 years. In her earlier days she was active in the County and District Clerks Association of Texas and also in the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of the Port Lavaca Church of Christ for over 70 years.
Maurine loved people and she loved life. Her passion was sending greeting cards for all occasions to her family and friends. If you knew Maurine, you probably received a card from her during your lifetime. Her cards were greatly appreciated and will be greatly missed. A Bible verse that accurately captures her Christian heart is Ephesians 4:32, “Be kind and compassionate to one another.”
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; by two sisters; four brothers and by two grandsons. She is survived by her son, Shan, and his wife, Linda; two grandchildren, Casey (Ben) and Bo (Ashley) and by great-grandchildren, Jacob, Caleb, Lily, Madeline (her mother, Julie). She is also survived by sister, Lynette and brother, John Max as well as many nieces and nephews and other family members, as well as countless friends and fellow members of the Port Lavaca Church of Christ. All of these she loved deeply.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10-11 a.m. at Port Lavaca Church of Christ followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Timu, Trinity Shores, and Hospice of South Texas in appreciation for what they did for Maurine in her life and death.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

