MAURYNE HENSLEY KELLY GOLIAD - Mauryne Hensley Kelly, born January 26, 1923, in Bay City, Texas, joined her Heavenly Father on May 14, 2020. Mauryne was raised in Goliad, Texas, later moved to Brownsville, Texas, and upon retirement returned to Goliad. She married Joseph Harold Kelly in Rockport, Texas on August 2, 1942. Mauryne was known as Reno by her family and closest friends. Mauryne was a dedicated member of her church, First Church of Christ Scientist. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Madison and Verdie Elizabeth Hensley, her husband of 60 years Joseph Harold Kelly, son Robert Michael Kelly, sisters Marjorie "Marge" Mueller, Ruth "Peetle" Barnhill, Ruby "BeBe" Bianchi, and brother Wayne Hensley. Left to cherish her memory are her children Pam Kelly Wade of Goliad, Steve (Robbie) Kelly of San Benito, Cecelia Kelly of Goliad and daughter-n- law Jackie Kelly of Whitney; her grandchildren April (Scott) Dunning of Fort Worth, Matthew (Jenny) Barker of Austin, Brandt (Theresa) Kelly of Denton, Kelli (Derrick) Johnson of Inez, Courtenay Kelly of San Benito, Meredith (Jerrod) Goff of Fort Worth and Chip (Ashleigh) Chipman of Fort Worth . In addition, she was a loving great-grandmother to her darling great-grandchildren. Also cherishing her memory are nieces and nephews along with extended family members she dearly loved. All will remember and carry on her thoughtfulness and love for generations to come. The family would like to thank South Texas Hospice of Victoria, Texas for their loving care of our Mom. Also, special thanks to The Dornburg Center of Compassion in Victoria, Texas for easing the transition of her last days. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of South Texas or the Dornburg Center of Compassion in Victoria, Texas. In memory of our Mom, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother: Proverbs 31:30-31 But a woman who fears the LORD, she shall be praised. Give her of the fruit of her hands, And let her own works praise her in the gates. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. You may view Mauryne's life story as well. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
