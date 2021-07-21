Mavis Stubbs O’Sullivan
VICTORIA — Mavis Annette Stubbs O’Sullivan went to be with The Lord on 07-02-2021 after a recent diagnosis of terminal cancer. She was born in Victoria, TX on 09-14-1936. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, and friend to many. She is preceded in death by her husband Michael O’Sullivan, brother Thomas Stubbs and parents Marion and Anna Stubbs. She is survived by her sons Sean O’Sullivan, MD (wife Nancy) and Chris O’Sullivan (wife Carrie); granddaughters Megan O’Sullivan, Britney O’Sullivan and Cassie O’Sullivan; sisters Jo Ann Huth, Molly Westmoreland, and Ellen Buchanan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mavis attended Stubbs School and Nazareth Academy. She was a local seamstress when she met the love of her life Michael. She worked many years as a bank teller for First Victoria National Bank. She raised her two sons Sean and Chris very well. She was an awesome caretaker and fabulous cook. She always made anyone she met feel welcome, and with a cheery smile and comfort food. She always showed up with a fruit tray, cherry and pecan pies, and angel food cake. She loved gardening, cooking, birding, fishing, and shopping. She loved to surprise us with the newest grocery product. She was a beautiful lady with a beautiful smile. She was a lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church of Victoria.
A Reception will be Saturday, July 24, 2021 from noon until 1 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 2408 N. Navarro with a memorial service to begin at 1 pm.
Common Mavis quotes were “Baby, ya’ll go have a good time”. “Don’t worry about me, I will be just fine”. “What can I get you to eat”. “Is there anything else I can get you”.
“What can I do to help you”. “Baby, just don’t worry about it”.
We will miss Mavis greatly, but know she is now at peace with Michael in the Kingdom of Heaven, the way it was meant to be.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
