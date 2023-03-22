Maxie Lee Tumlinson
STOCKDALE — Max L. Tumlinson Jr. received his heavenly wings December 16, 2022. Max was born in Denver City Texas on February 18, 1964 to the late Maxie Lee Tumlinson Sr. and Linda Lange Fowler.
There will be a memorial and reception held at the Stockdale City Community Building Saturday March 25, 2023 from 10 a. m. to 12 p.m. to celebrate Max’s life followed by a private burial.
