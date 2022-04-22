Maximino Villareal
REFUGIO — Maximino Villarreal, 83, of Refugio, Texas passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022. He was born on October 1, 1939 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Pedro Villarreal. He is survived by his daughter, Tina Marie Springs of Kerrville Texas; brothers, Tony Villarreal of Victoria, Texas, Gilbert Villarreal of Corpus Christi, Texas, Al Villarreal of Refugio, Texas; sisters, Pat Rivera (Gilbert) of Austin, Texas, Rosie Vela (Godfrey) of Corpus Christi, Texas, Severa Rodriguez of Tyler, Texas; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A rosary will be recited on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 9:30 am at Moore Funeral Home followed by funeral services at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Refugio, Texas. Funeral arrangements are by Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Texas.
