Maxine C. Atkinson
VICTORIA — Maxine C. “Pat” Atkinson - Christian, American, Loving and Devoted Wife & Mother. Maxine was born 8-20-1930 to Collis P. and Sallie F. McCrary Corder in Rusk County, she passed away on Wednesday morning 3-01 at the age of 92 1/2 with complications of a urinary tract infection.
Maxine graduated from Nacogdoches High School in 1948. She was an active member the Choral Club, Homemaking Club, Commercial Club, Dragon’s Echo (School Newspaper), Homemaking Club and was Soloist with the High School Band. She graced the radio waves with her wonderful soprano voice in those early years and continued by lifting her voice in praise to the Lord every Sunday morning.
Maxine continued her education at Sam Houston State College majoring in Home Economics. While in College she worked for Stewart Title Co., typing field notes. Experience gained here with various legal documents and Deeds would serve her well in the future.
She met Paul Atkinson (who was attending Sam Houston State College following service in World War II) at a Wednesday night service at the Huntsville Church of Christ. They married on October 7, 1949, in Las Cruces, New Mexico while Paul was teaching vocational school. When Paul became employed by Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in late 1950, they lived briefly in San Antonio then in Memphis, Tennessee for 2 years. While in Memphis Maxine worked at the University of Tennessee as a secretary for Physiology Prof. D.B. Zilversmit. Alternating once or twice a month on weekends they would leave work after 5 PM Friday to drive a 900-mile round trip to Livingston, Texas to visit her parents or 1250-mile round trip to Victoria to visit his parents. All done in a 1951 Pontiac on two-bit, two-lane roads arriving back at work on Monday before 8 AM.
Early 1953 brought a move to Victoria as Paul & Pat would now live near his parents and pursue a career in Real Estate. This decision quickly evolved into a Building & Construction Business which lasted for over 45 years in Victoria and the coastal region from Rockport to Baytown. During the 1950’s Maxine worked as a legal secretary for R. H. Cory a local Attorney. She could take dictation in shorthand and produce documents in triplicate on legal length paper, touch typing on a mechanical typewriter without errors. Paul & Pat were blessed with a son Michael Paul “Mike” in July 1957.
Entry into the 1960’s brought change and new challenges. Paul’s business grew and Maxine kept the books, provided secretarial assistance, and sometimes helped on the jobs painting and hanging wallpaper all while “keeping the home fires burning”. Additionally, she served as President of The Republican Women’s Club and on the Membership Committee of the Executive Dinner Club.
Maxine had many interests. She spent years researching family genealogy hundreds of years back to Europe. It wasn’t unusual to see her searching around old cemeteries and courthouses for clues. As an aspiring gourmet cook, she collected hundreds of recipes and tried them all. Everyone truly enjoyed her outstanding cooking and even the cat ate very well. She didn’t “pinch” and guess, she measured. Antique Porcelains caught her eye, and a considerable collection grew over many years to be admired and appreciated by all. Her home was always properly furnished, neat, clean, organized and the day wasn’t over until all the dishes were washed and put away.
Travel was always a special interest. Paul & Pat traveled extensively throughout Europe including Russia in November 1975 long before the Iron Curtain came down. Moscow, Red Square, Lenin’s Tomb, St Petersburg, the Summer and Winter Palaces and so much more. Little did they know their son Mike would (38 years later) meet and marry a beautiful lady from that same country. Their travels included Asia and culminated in an extensive visit to Red China in November 1979. Walking on the Great Wall, Tienanmen Square, the Forbidden City, the Panda Bears at the Peking Zoo were a few highlights long before the modern development seen today.
A spiritually minded person she was absolutely faithful to the Lord in worship attendance, study, personal growth, encouraging others, financial support of the teaching of the Gospel of Christ in India & Romania (a long-term Paul & Pat project) and lifting her beautiful soprano voice in praise. Many sitting nearby expressed appreciation for her lovely voice, a gift from her mother Sallie. That singular devotion to the Lord was put to the test many times over a 60-year period as she was tortured with unexpected bursts of severe pain inside her head. Doctors labored in the 60’s to understand the source. Three times in the 60’s, 70’s & 80’s they cut through her head to remove benign tumors from behind her right eye. The third time she kept the eye but lost the vision there. The attacks of severe pain never stopped as there was one tumor they could never reach. Nevertheless, Maxine pressed on like nothing happened because there was still a life to be lived, duties to be performed and obligations to be met. Her faith never wavered...
Paul, her devoted husband passed away after 67 Years & 10 Months of marriage on August 14, 2017. She maintained herself and lived alone for another 5 1/2 years until she was overcome and struck down by an infection on March 1, 2023. Like Paul she powered right down to the end.
Maxine is survived by her Son Michael Paul his wife Julia and their children Nikita & Scarlet. She was proceeded in death by her parents and four other siblings; Eldest Sister Juanice “Joe”, Younger brothers James, Dan and Paul.
Visitation is set for 10 AM Tuesday (3-14) with the Funeral following at 10:30 AM at the Mid-Town church of Christ on North Main with Brandon Starling officiating. A brief graveside service will follow.
Honorary Pall Bearers are Jim Hutt & Dr Riedel.
Memorials are welcomed to the MidWay Romanian Work, P.0. Box 915, Madison, AL 35758 or to the Donors Choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
