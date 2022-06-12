Maxine Patterson Dunseth
VICTORIA — Maxine Patterson Dunseth of Victoria passed away June 9, 2022 at the age of 101.
She was born March 24, 1921 to the late Fred Columbus and Virgie Ralls Patterson. Maxine was a secretary at Victoria College before retiring in 1986. She enjoyed her time working at the college, the people she befriended there, and the opportunities for travel that the college provided. Maxine was a member of The First United Methodist Church.
She was married to the late Sam Dunseth Sr., her husband of 69 years.
She is survived by her son Sammy Dunseth, granddaughter Shanon Hale and husband Craig, great granddaughter Ava Hale, and niece Barbara Evans Carey and husband, Jim.
She is preceded in death by her husband Sam Dunseth, sisters Floy Wedemeier, Christine Evans, and brother “Billy” Tip Phillip Patterson.
A visitation will be held from noon until 1:00 on Monday, June 13 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, followed immediately by the funeral service. Private graveside services will follow.
Honorary Pallbearers: Tim Wedemeier, Todd Wedemeier, Tommy Wedemeier, Ty Wedemeier, Peter Hassialis, Mike Correll and Mark Patterson.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of South Texas and The First United Methodist Church. Services are under the direction of Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 3304 E. Mockingbird. (361) 573-4546.
To share a fond memory or words of comfort visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

