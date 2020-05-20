MAXINE ZUMKEHR VOGT VICTORIA - Maxine Zumkehr Vogt, 90, of Victoria, passed away on May 16, 2020. She was born in San Antonio on June 3, 1929 before moving to Victoria at a very young age. She worked in banking and retired from Wells Fargo. Maxine was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Victoria where she was a proud member of the choir for over 50 years. She also enjoyed many years of playing bridge. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Edward A. Vogt, Jr. Maxine is survived by her sisters, Hildegarde Slaughter of Kerrville, TX and Dorothy Ellsworth of Morgan Hill, CA; by her son, Edward A. Vogt, III of Austin, TX; her daughters, Joyce (Morgan) Ruschhaupt of Victoria, TX and Susan (David) Hufstedler of Pflugerville, TX. Maxine was very proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren who gave her great joy. She is survived by her five grandchildren, Carl (Megan) Ruschhaupt, Dirk Ruschhaupt, Paige Ruschhaupt (Brian) Boehm, Erin Hufstedler (Jeff) Dorsey and Ross Hufstedler; and her seven great grandchildren, Quinn Ruschhaupt, Henry Ruschhaupt, Wyatt Boehm, Luke Boehm, Reese Boehm, Tessa Dorsey and Hallie Dorsey. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church or the donor's choice. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.