MAY D. WHITEHEAD THOMASTON - May D. Whitehead passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born May 1, 1932 in Pelly, TX to the late Jesse and Athea Thames. May was an LVN nurse and she loved fishing and sewing. She attended Second Baptist Church and the Baptist Temple. She is survived by her son Alan (Jennifer) Whitehead; daughters Vivian (Jeff) Bridges and Sharon (Kevin) Williams. She is also survived by her grandchildren John, Morgan, Mason, Amanda, and Elizabeth; and her great grandchildren Corgan, Rowan, Shelby, Aiden, Joseph, Samuel, and Eric. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Richard Whitehead, and her sisters Olga Fay, Laverne, and Oletha. Serving as pallbearers are Morgan Preiss, Mason Preiss, Corgan Preiss, Loid Odom, and John Whitehead. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX. Chapel services will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Dana Moore, officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net. Donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas and to the Alzheimer's Association.
