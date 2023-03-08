Melanie Driskill
Michalk
VICTORIA — Melanie Driskill Michalk of Elgin TX, formerly of Victoria TX, passed away on 3-2-2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on 5-13-1964 to Melvin Driskill and Marie Payne Driskill.
She had worked for Social Security Administration in Victoria, then in Corpus Christi, prior to her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Driskill and her husband, Kevin Michalk.
She is survived by her mother, Marie Driskill of Dale TX, 2 sons - Darrin Wayne Driskill (Maranda) of Victoria TX; Lance Charles Haynes (Nicole) of Corpus Christi TX; 6 grandchildren - Aiden Driskill of Placedo, TX, Emberly Driskill of Victoria TX, Logan Haynes of Winters TX, Dominic Haynes, Mia Haynes and Isaac Haynes of Corpus Christi TX; her sister, Marilyn Driskill Salas (Dave) of Dale TX; her beloved niece, Kayli Salas of Dale, TX and numerous extended family members and friends.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
If you are inclined, the family asks that you donate to a charity of your choice, in honor of Melanie’s life.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.