MELBA JEAN COLEMAN VICTORIA - Melba Jean Cooper Coleman passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the age of 82. She was born in Waco, Texas on April 29, 1937 to J.G. and Mildred Louise Cooper. Her family moved to Lockhart, Texas, where she graduated from high school. As a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority, Melba earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Texas (THE University, as she called it) and a master's degree from Southwest Texas State University. Her first job was as a home extension agent in Victoria, Texas. While in Victoria, Melba met her husband, Dan Russell Coleman. Melba and Dan were married for almost 54 years, before his passing in 2013. As an educator, Melba truly believed that every child CAN learn. As a teacher, her mission was to create a comfortable, supportive, learning environment for her struggling students. Melba taught children with learning disorders at O'Connor, Mitchell, Vickers and DeLeon Elementary. She also provided private tutoring in her home. It always gave her great joy to learn of her students overcoming their challenges and succeeding in life. If you ask any of her former students, everyone remembers Mrs. Coleman! Throughout her years in Victoria, Melba served her community in a multitude of ways. As an active member of the Junior Service League (JSL), she served as their president. During her strong leadership and dedicated membership of the JSL (now known as the Junior League), Melba was engaged in the creation or establishment of many organizations that still benefit our community today, such as the Child Study Clinic and Devereaux. Melba supported the local chapter of the Texas Exes and served as its president for more than one term. She volunteered at the Twice Blessed Showroom, a ministry of First United Methodist Church and thoroughly enjoyed researching information about antiques, their history, and their value. Melba studied her genealogy on her mother's side of the family and was a member of the Texas First Families and The Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She was a proud Texan, through and through. Basset hounds were her favorite breed of dog and she had three in her lifetime, but she was a lover of all animals. She also loved Port Aransas and the 5-Mile Ranch. All genres of music could be found in her CD collection. Melba was patient, and she was kind. She was gracious, generous, and accepting. She was a firm believer in education, as something that could never be taken away from an individual. There was no task too large for her to undertake, and Melba never hesitated to get her hands dirty. While often teased about it, she was mentally, spiritually, and physically prepared for any situation that might arise. Throughout their marriage, Melba and Dan travelled the world. On those travels Melba collected wood carvings, which were great treasures to her. Even when she moved to an assisted living facility, her collection was prominently displayed and immensely enjoyed. A lifelong Methodist, Melba was predeceased by her parents, husband Dan R. Coleman, son William Cooper Coleman, and sister Deborah Gorman. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her daughter Cally Fromme and her husband Travis, beloved granddaughter Karoline and grandson Coleman Fromme, sister Pam Ewald, brother-in-law James Gorman, her nieces and nephews and her special friends. The family will hold a Memorial Service at 10:30 am on Friday, February 21, 2020 at First United Methodist Church. A private family graveside service will be held. Hospice of South Texas and Janice Rodriguez and her staff provided Melba excellent care, exactly as Dan would have wanted, and her family is so grateful. Memorial contributions to the First United Methodist Church and Hospice of South Texas are welcome, in lieu of flowers. Share fond memories and condolences with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
