MELBA DEAN ELLIS VICTORIA - Melba Ruby Dean Carroll Ellis, 86, of Victoria, passed away Friday May 22,2020 in Houston Texas, She was born December 11,1933 to the late Edward Carroll and Pauline Butler Carroll in Shiner Texas. She was a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. She was Self Employed and owner of S&M Cleaners and Laundry. Melba is preceded in death by her parents, husband Sylvester Ellis Sr., Sons :Edwin Ellis, Sylvester Ellis Jr., Sister: Dorothy Underwood, Brothers: Maurice Carroll, Jacob Carroll, Grand daughter: Sherri Ellis. She is survived by her Daughters : Sylvia Diane Ellis Browning of Austin Texas, Jacquelin Renae Ellis of Houston Texas, Sons: Rev. Harold Ray Ellis and Kelvin Ellis (Terri) of Victoria, 10 grandchildren,14 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great- grandchildren. Walk in visitation will be prior of service 9:00-10:50 am. Saturday May 30, 2020 at Palestine Baptist Church. Funeral service will start at 11:00 am. Officiating minister Pastor Gregory O. Wyatt of Palestine Baptist Church and Eulogist Pastor Vernon J. Garza of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be family and friends. Due to Covid - 19 CDC Guidelines will be followed for the safety of everyone.

