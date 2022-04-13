Melba Faye Lenhart
Melba Faye Lenhart
TIVOLI — Melba Faye Haeber Lenhart passed away Sunday morning April 10, 2022. She was born November 23, 1933.
She was preceded in death by parents, Olga and Morris Haeber; husband, Robert Lenhart; grandson, Robert Clifton Lenhart; great-granddaughter, Elliana Garcia; five sisters, Velma, Coella, Olivia, Lucille, Opal; and five brothers, Roy, Conley, Willard, Leonard, and Nolan
Melba is survived by her sister, Della Banks; daughter, Debi Jackson (Jimmy); sons, Clifton Lenhart (Pam), and Vernon Lenhart (Mary); granddaughters, Casey and Heather (Eddie); great-grandson, Robert Eugene; great-granddaughters, Addison and Nadia Joy; companion, Glenn Wise; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Tivoli Cemetery Association to help with upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery. Send in care of Etta Wright, PO Box 329, Tivoli, TX 77990.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Private burial will be at a later date.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.