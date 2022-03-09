Melba Lee Hughes
YORKTOWN — Melba Lee Brown Hughes, 96, passed away peacefully in her home on March 4, 2022. She was born to Fred A. (Jimmy) and Cora Schorlemer Brown on June 28, 1925 at the Brown farm on Spies Road, north of Yorktown, Texas. She attended the Metting and Friedland country schools and graduated from Yorktown High School. She married J.W. (Jake) Hughes of Odem, Texas on June 8, 1944 in the Methodist Church in Corpus Christi, Texas.
She was a member of the Yorktown United Methodist Church and participated in United Methodist Women, quilting, and served as a Sunday school teacher. She was a member of the American Legion, the VFW, served at the Yorktown Assisted Ministry (YAM) and over the years she served in various ways in her community and church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters (Marilyn Young and Junelda Alex), daughter Marsha Wolf, and granddaughter Monica Wolf. She is survived by her daughter Linda Hughes Bateman (Barry) and son Fred Hughes (Jennifer), five (5) grandchildren: Tray Hughes (Dionne), Phil Hughes (Tara), Verr Bateman Soltes (Derek), Walter Bateman (Harper), and Kevin Wolf (Becky). Her 12 Great grand children are: Taylor Hughes LeBlanc (John), Tanner Hughes, Chase Laughman, Jake Hughes, Katie Hughes, Gunnar Hughes, Rowe Hughes, Amelia Soltes, Eleanor Soltes, Bradley Wolf, Andrea Wolf, Sawyer Bateman, and Harmon Bateman. She also has 3 great, great grandchildren.
Special thanks to Hospice of Victoria, Texas and to her caregivers that allowed her to stay in her home.
Services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Yorktown, Texas. Reception will follow the services.
Memorials may be given in her honor to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E Locust Ave, Victoria, Texas 361-572-4300 or to a charity of your choice.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
