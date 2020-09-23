Melbourn Shillings
PORT LAVACA — With heavy hearts, the family of Melbourn Dennis Shillings, 84, of Port Lavaca announces his passing on September 16, 2020. He died peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Center, TX on February 28, 1936 to Dorothy Melbourn Shillings and Mahon (“Skeeter”) Dennis Shillings, and was the eldest of three children. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce McDonald Shillings; his son Scott Shillings & wife Diane of Houston; daughter Susan Solcher & husband Steve of Houston; and daughter Sherri Shillings of Port Lavaca. His grandchildren are Clayton Shillings & wife Emily, Grant Shillings, Conrad Shillings, Christian Solcher, Jordan Solcher Bumstead & husband Ryan, Derek Dierlam & wife Lindsey, Cody Kneupper, Shay Kneupper and Lane Kneupper. Great grandchildren include Barret, Carson & Amy Shillings (Clayton & Emily), Darren Dierlam (Derek & Lindsey). He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth Joe Shillings of Port Lavaca and was preceded in death by his sister, Paula Duncan.
He graduated from Sam Houston State University, where he was a member of the rodeo team for four years. During that time, his team won a National title. Upon graduation, he proudly served in the United States Army where he achieved the rank of Captain in the Armor Division as Tank Commander. He began his career teaching school in Tivoli and Port Lavaca.
After several years in the education field, Melbourn and his father, “Skeeter”, began farming rice. Mel worked long hours in the fields and at times was assisted by his son, Scott, who helped him during the hot summers when school was out. He gradually started buying cattle and became a rancher full time. Melbourn loved raising cattle and improving the grass on the ranch land. Eventually, he earned the reputation of breeding some of the best Charolais cross bred calves. For years, his daughter, Sherri, worked with him at the Shillings Cattle Company, eventually becoming the ranch manager. Shortly thereafter Sherri’s son Derek joined them. Melbourn was proud that there would now be a 6th generation of cattle ranchers.
He supported Calhoun County in many ways including serving as president of Calhoun County Youth Rodeo Association and 30 years as a board member for the Drainage District #8, as well as The Cattlemen’s Association. He loved the FFA and supported many students through the County Fair auction. He enjoyed Port O’Connor bay fishing, gun and bow hunting, and golfing.
For many years, Melbourn fought the inherited disease of alcoholism. One day, he made a resolution to quit and attended 90 meetings in 90 days. This past year, he received his 28-year chip. He spent many years sponsoring and mentoring others challenged with the same struggles and made lifetime friends in the process. This is one of his and his family’s proudest accomplishments.
Melbourn’s Christian faith strengthened through the years and he and Joyce became very involved in Point Comfort United Methodist Church. While serving on the church board, he and Pastor James Amerson became great friends. Because neither had traveled much, they made a pact to travel to places they always dreamed of including Australia and the Panama Canal. These trips of Christian fellowship made a big impact on Mel. He began traveling more which included multiple trips with Joyce to Oregon, Washington, and Novia Scotia.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. The family will have a private graveside service.
Pallbearers will be grandsons in attendance. Honorary pallbearers are John Thompson, Phillip Henke, Steven Dierschke, Stanley Dierlam, Mack Rhodes, Scooter Henke, and Dr. L.V. “Jerry” Pentecost. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS. 66675; Calhoun County Fair Association, PO Box 42, Port Lavaca, TX. 77979; and Calhoun County Youth Rodeo Association, PO Box 625, Port Lavaca, TX. 77979.
