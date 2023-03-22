Melinda Robles Pena
VICTORIA — Melinda Robles Peña, 55, passed away Thursday, March 9th, 2023. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Friday, March24th, from 11:30AM to 12:30PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. Service will begin at 12:30 at Grace Funeral Home with burial to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Melinda was born August 15, 1967, in Victoria, Texas to the late John Robles and Lydia M. Robles. Melinda was known for being loud with a contagious laugh. Melinda never met a stranger, and she never went to bed angry. She was selfless in nature, and she was known for showing tough love, but her grandchildren were her world and she loved them greatly. Melinda was preceded in death by her parents, John Robles and Lydia M. Robles and her sister, Dena Robles.
Melinda leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Rolando Peña Sr.; children, Rolando Peña Jr., Jourdania Robles, Reynaldo Peña, Melton Robles (Lindsey), Houston Peña, Ezra Peña; 15 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; siblings, John C. Robles and Emilio C. Robles; stepmother, Rose Irma Robles; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
