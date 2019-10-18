Vera, Melissa

MELISSA MISSY VERA YOAKUM - YOAKUM: Melissa "Missy" Yvonne Vera, age 45, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019.She was born September 3, 1974 in McAllen to David and Noelia Diaz Vera. She worked for Ulta Beauty Company in San Antonio. One of her biggest joys in life was spending time with her family. She loved to travel and enjoyed sampling and cooking new foods. Missy was passionate about her job and the opportunity it gave her to meet new people. She attended Community Bible Church and volunteered her time with Guest Services. She was a fighter and courageously battled brain cancer for two years. Survivors: father, David Vera (Debbie) of San Antonio; sister, Michelle Fikac (Brad) of Helotes; nieces, Peyton and Taylor Fikac. Preceded in death by her mother, Noelia Vera. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Please wear bright colors to honor Missy. Memorial contributions may be given to U.T. Health Cancer Center MD Anderson of San Antonio. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.

