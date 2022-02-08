Melissa Villarreal Rios
VICTORIA — Melissa Villarreal Rios went to be with the Lord January 29, 2022 at the age of 50. She was born August 20, 1971 in Uvalde, Texas to Armando Aguinaga, Sr. and Elena Aguinaga.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 10:00 am at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Honoring her as pallbearers will be Ernest Rios, Samuel Rios, Raymond Zamora, Jr., Armando Aguinaga, Joseph Zamora and Christian Aguinaga.
She is preceded in death by her father Armando Aguinaga, Sr. and a son Oscar James Villarreal.
She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Samuel Rios, Jr.; her mother Elena Aguinaga; her brother Armando Aguinaga, and sister Rosemary Aguinaga. Lisa was a kind, loving woman who had a great work ethic. She took so many people under her wing and helped them in any way she possibly could. She was a true born leader and was passionate about any and all work that she did. But more than her wonderful work ethic, she was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, aunt, niece, and cousin. She loved with every fiber of her being! She gave the best hugs that said “I love you” without saying the words, you just felt it! She is a proud mother to three handsome sons, Oscar “Oj”(who was awaiting for her arrival in Heaven), Samuel III, and Ernest. Her heart grew even bigger when she welcomed each of her six grandchildren; Samuel IIII “Oj”, Zaelynn, Jasiah, Kayden, Aiidyn, and Addyalyn. She loved them beyond measure. She loved to capture moments in life with pictures every chance she got! She captured God’s beauty and grace in every moment he gave her here on earth.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
