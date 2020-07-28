MELODY ANN GONZALES VICTORIA - Melody Ann Gonzales, 45, passed away on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29th from 5pm-8pm, with a rosary to be recited at 7pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 30th at 10am at Faith Family Church, 2002 E Mockingbird Ln. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Melody was born June 12, 1975 in Victoria to the late Ralph Morales and Yvonne Artiaga. Melody was such a loving, compassionate, and forgiving woman. She had a personality so contagiously uplifting and sassy. She was a passionate wife and mother. Her whole life was devoted to making sure her family had what they needed, always. She loved her family so much. She loved spending her days surrounded with family, always singing and dancing. Her favorite things to do were having movie nights cuddled at home with family, collecting antiques, taking road trips, and a small obsession with collecting beanie babies. Part of her passion in life was caring for her patients and spending time throughout her work day making sure they felt nurtured and cared for. She is preceded in death by her parents and her grandma, Janie Morales. Melody is survived by her husband of 18 years, John Gonzales; children, Justin Gonzales (Crystal), Jessye Perez, Jason Perez, Bianca Gonzales and Gracie Gonzales; 10 grandchildren; along with other loving family members and friends. Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Houston Hwy.
