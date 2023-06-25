Melody Leigh Madden
BAY CITY — Melody Leigh Madden passed away at Harbor Hospice House after being released from Memorial Hermann Hospital June 14, 2023, at the age of 47.
She was born November 16, 1975, the beloved daughter of George and Barbara Manna of Bay City.
Melody attended Bay City High School. In 1993 she was third runner-up for Rice Festival Queen. She was involved in D.E.C.A., preparing young adults to become innovative leaders in marketing, hospitality, finance, and management. Graduating in 1994, she went on to the Culinary Arts Institute of Houston for 2 years.
She worked as a chef for the last 28 years at a number of restuarants, including the Country Club and the Blessing American Legion.
Melody is preceded in death by her brother Gregory Manna.
The Rosary will be 9:30 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck. Pallbearers are
