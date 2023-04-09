Melrose Real Goetz
VICTORIA — Melrose Real Goetz, was born in San Antonio, Texas on March 27, 1930 and passed away in Victoria, Texas on March 30, age 93. She was the only child of Alvin Joe and Elsie Stahl Real and grew up in San Antonio surrounded by many relatives. She graduated from Brackenridge High School, where she was President of the Purple Jackets drill team and met her future husband. While in high school, she also played the accordion in a small group that entertained troops at local military bases.
In 1949 Melrose married Edward Lamar Goetz. In 1953, they moved to Victoria for Ed’s new job. Melrose enjoyed being a homemaker and raising their three children but eventually went to work outside the home for the Victoria Independent School District. She worked in the office at Crain for four years and then at Stroman High School for twenty years. She retired from her position as office manager and secretary to the principal in 1989.
She lived a life of service to family, friends, church, and community. As a cofounder of the Victoria Garden Club and a one-time president of the Victoria Civic Association, she was always very active with landscaping projects at DeLeon Plaza and gardening. She was an active member at First English Lutheran Church and also very involved with her husband as original members of the Victoria Antique Automobile Club. She was a master organizer of family reunions and greatly helped many neighbors and friends over the years. Her project and prayer lists were always full. She loved and supported her family beyond measure.
Melrose was very outgoing and optimistic. She never met a stranger and rarely had anything negative to say about anyone. During her camper traveling with Ed to many places in the United States, she was able to pursue her genealogy research while “antiquing” and visiting with friends and family. She enjoyed her church circle, car and garden club activities, Spurs game watching, HealthPlex exercising, and Bunco game gatherings until relatively recently.
Melrose is survived by her daughter Linda Barrett (Jozef Lewandowski), sons Gregory and Kenneth (Renee), six grandchildren, two step grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, seven nieces and nephews, and her favorite cat Miss Blue. She was preceded in death by her husband (April 2017) and parents.
Visitation will be at First English Lutheran Church on April 12 at 9 am, followed by the church funeral service at 10 am and then burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to meet afterwards at the church to share a light meal and fellowship.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to First English Lutheran Church, Adopt a Pet, Hospice of South Texas, or donor’s choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.