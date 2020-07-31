MELVERA FOSSATI VICTORIA - Melvera Fossati, 96, of Victoria passed away July 28, 2020. She was born February 23, 1924 in Victoria to Herman and Lydia Jank Schrader. She was a member of The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory in Victoria. Mom married the love of her life, our dad, Frank "Potts" Fossati on November 27, 1941. They lived a long beautiful life together for almost 75 years. Through those years, her first priority was creating a loving home for Daddy and us 7 kids. She loved to cook and her food was the best, especially her pecan pie. She made beautiful clothes for her daughters. She did work outside the home a few years managing St. Joseph School cafeteria, the Christmas toy department at Sears and the Victoria Little League concession stand. When Daddy started Area Plumbing Co, she was right by his side. Upon retiring, they would spend summers working in Yellowstone National Park and winters working in Death Valley. They settled down for good on Powderhorn Lake at Indianola, which was their Heaven on Earth, until they were forced to move back to Victoria due to medical reasons. Mom's favorite hobby was crocheting. In recent years, she would crochet hats and donate them to Hospice. Our family will cherish the wonderful memories of the bbq's, fish frys, chili cookoffs, vacations, Texas Holdem, dominoes and of course Christmas Eve will never be the same. This was mom's holiday and you didn't make any other plans. Family meant everything to her. She was looking forward to this year's Family Reunion but could not quite hold on. She will be missed by her children, Melva Jean Pfeffer, Gale & Louis Worsham, Richard & Lea Fossati, Nancy & Rick Borden, Michael Fossati, and Joel Fossati, 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren and an extended loving family. Welcoming her into our Lord's presence are her husband; parents; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry & John Mundy; sister & brother-in-law, Grace & Fred Barry; baby brother, Edward Schrader and many many friends and family members. A rosary and funeral mass will begin at 1:30pm on Friday, July 31st at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Melvera's grandsons will escort her to her final resting place. Memorial donations may be made to The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory TV Mass Ministry, 1309 E Mesquite Lane, Victoria, TX 77901. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
