Melvin J. Henke
PORT LAVACA — Melvin “Scooter” Henke, 74, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Victoria. He was born in El Campo, Texas on October 10, 1947 to the late Edward and Nonie Melbourn Henke. He was a self-employed Farmer/Rancher and owner of TexKan Farms Inc. He served in the National Guard, and was a member of the Calhoun County ISD school board for many years. Scooter was also a member of Alamo Heights Baptist Church, and had the 68th annual Calhoun County Youth Rodeo dedicated to him.
Melvin is preceded in death by his parents.
Melvin is survived by his loving wife; Sandra Kaspar Henke, son and daughter-in-law; Ronnie and Misty Muegge Henke, daughter and son-in-law; Shelly and Ross Russell, sister Evelyn Motl, brother and sister-in-law; Artie and Leslie Glaze Henke, and five grandchildren; Karsyn Russell, Morgan Russell, Rhett Russell, Presley Henke, and Halle Henke, all of whom will cherish his memory.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Rhett Russell, Chipper Dowell, Philip Henke, Johnny Dugger; and lifelong friends Joe D. Brett and Gary Radley. Honorary Pallbearers are Wayne Bailey (Kansas Cowboy & Caretaker), Steven Dierschke, Bob Gayle, favorite niece Audra Henke, Paul Kaspar, Bill Shrader, and Marvin Strakos.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Alamo Heights Baptist Church, with a private family burial following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Alamo Heights Baptist Church.
Words of comfort, condolences, and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Manufactured outrage (11)
- RISE and Shine: Diversity conference set for April (10)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A question of identity (8)
- Do you not hear what I'm saying? (4)
- Texas needs an independent review of Operation Lone Star (3)
- Updated: Victoria criminal justice advocate lied in court about credentials, court documents say (3)
- Beto (29)
- Eloy Barraza (2)
- Frank Q. Ortiz (2)
- Guest column: Ex Post Beto (1)
- Texas GOP’s ‘Papers Please’ approach to protecting oil and gas (1)
Online Poll
Do you have a family doctor?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.