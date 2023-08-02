Melvin Klotzman
VICTORIA — There are countless ways that people choose to live their lives; quiet lives, active lives, purpose-driven lives and the list goes on. A select few are simply larger than life and cannot be categorized. Melvin Klotzman never met a stranger and an encounter with him was always a memorable experience. On July 29, 2023, Melvin Klotzman, of Victoria, Texas, went to his heavenly home at the age of 92.
Melvin was born on September 26, 1930 in Selma, Alabama to Noah Joseph Klotzman and Ethel Barton Klotzman. He grew up in Montevallo, Alabama, living the life of a small-town kid in the later years of the Depression and World War Two, helping with the family store, squirrel hunting and generally getting into mischief. One of the boys he grew up with later wrote a book about those days and Melvin’s antics stole quite a few pages. Melvin was especially proud of his hitch-hiking skills and not only hitched around the country but even once made it to Guatemala and back (in the 1940’s!). In a time when, as one of his cousins described it, whoever had the money for college (for that semester) threw their bag in the back of a truck and hitched a ride to Tuscaloosa, Melvin attended the University of Alabama and graduated with a degree in chemical engineering without having a high school diploma (the story was that Montevallo High School didn’t know what to do with him after a few years so, at age 16, just told him to go to college). He was a member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. As he was part of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and the Korean War was going on, he was soon shipped to Korea and served as a Lieutenant in the Chemical Corp, manning chemical smoke generators to make smoke screens to shield airfields from air attack. Before going overseas he managed to marry Mary Lou Scully (they eloped on August 16, 1952) and began a marriage that lasted almost 71 years. While in Korea (pronounced by Melvin as “Ko-ree-uh”), their first child Mark was born and was several months old before Melvin saw him for the first time.
Melvin came back from the war and worked for Gulf Oil, living in several places before settling in Victoria to run the Heyser Field in Bloomington. Mary Lou and Melvin had daughters Kay and Sara while living in Victoria. Melvin was a founding member of St. Francis Episcopal Church in 1958 and was reportedly the first person confirmed at the new church when it was still meeting at the Odd Fellows Hall before the current church was built. Melvin left Gulf Oil to work for himself in the 1960’s and ran Melvin Klotzman - Petroleum Consultant and Victoria Equipment & Supply Co. until he retired in 2014. There was not an oil or gas well problem that he didn’t want to try to solve or a piece of oilfield equipment that he wouldn’t try to make work for any situation. Melvin loved the oilfield and loved talking to people. After retiring for health reasons, he could still be found on the phone talking to his old friends and trying to solve some of the often-maddening mysteries of the Texas oilfield.
Melvin’s health failed him in his last few years, but he always managed to bounce back. Melvin may be gone but all who knew him have memories to carry for the rest of their lives. To say that Melvin won’t be forgotten is an understatement as it is impossible to forget a legend.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Klotzman; children Mark S. Klotzman (Melanie), Kay McCoy and Sara Solomon (Paul); grandchildren Spencer Klotzman (Rachel), Lauren Klotzman, Kathryn McCoy, Daniel Solomon, Sean Solomon, step-grandchildren Judge Timothy McCoy and Kristin McCoy Holub (Jaime), and great-grandchild Eliza Klotzman. He was predeceased by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Betty & Malvern Sheffield, and son-in-law, Rawley McCoy. His beloved last dog, Vaquero, also predeceased him by 7 months.
VVisitation will be at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 3002 Miori Ln., Victoria, Texas 77901 at 11:00 am on Friday, August 4th with a Memorial Service following at 12:30 pm. Full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council will he held following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.