MELVIN BYRON MARTIN EDNA - Melvin, 87, went home to be with his love; Georgie Rae Martin on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Melvin was born in Edinburg, Texas to Guy and Mary Emma Martin on May 18, 1932. Melvin began his working career as a roughnecker with Magnolia Company in Freer Texas for 11 years from 1951 to 1962, he was then transferred to Ellinwood Kansas until 1964, then to West Ranch with Mobil Oil Company in Vanderbilt until he retired in 1991. On December 24, 1949 Melvin married the love of his life, and together they raised their three children. Melvin is survived by his children; Fay Martin of Edna, Melanie and Joe Sullivan of Winnie, TX and Ray and Pam Martin of Guyman, OK, his brother Mitchell and Jeannette Martin, of Alice, Texas, his five grandchildren and eight greatgrandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Georgie, brothers; Robert, Paul and Earl Martin and sisters; Pauline Baxter and Elva Lane. There will be a visitation on Saturday , February 15, 2020 from 5:pm to 7:pm at Slavik Funeral Home Chapel. There will be a Funeral Service on Sunday, February 16, 2020 beginning at 3:00 pm at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Edna with Pastor Andy Schroer officiating, Interment will immediately follow at Red Bluff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donation be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
