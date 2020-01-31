MELVIN HOWARD NEILL, SR. PORT LAVACA - Melvin Howard Neill, Sr., 86, passed away on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020. Howard's family and friends will gather for a graveside service at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Port Lavaca on Friday, January 31st at 11:00am with Brother Johnny Kisiah officiating. Howard was born March 1st, 1933 to the late Joseph and Vera Neill in Port Lavaca. He was in the United States Army. He retired from Union Carbide after working 29 years as a millwright. After retirement, he farmed and had cattle. He was a loving husband, father, granddaddy, great-granddaddy and brother. He will be greatly missed by all. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Vera Neill; daughter, Darla Neill; granddaughter, Diane Sells; and sisters, Mildred Matson, Emma Jo Warren and Elsie Linney. Howard is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lorene Neill, daughter, Cathy Wilborn (Briggs); son, Howard Neill, Jr. (Laura); grandchildren, Kelly Cason (Gabriel), Bryan Wilborn (Maggie) and Robert Neill (Meaghan); great-grandchildren, Kylie, Calhoun and Cooper Cason, Barbara Ann and Abigail Wilborn, and Brooke and Maddison Neill; brother, Willett Neill; sister, Mary Willoughby; along with numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the donor's charity of choice. Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel - Port Lavaca.
