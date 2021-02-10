Melvin Ronald Dohmann
DECATUR, AL — Melvin Ronald Dohmann of Decatur AL, passed away on February 7, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Due to the Covid Pandemic, the family will be having a private Celebration of Life memorial.
Melvin Dohmann is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Dianna Dohmann of Decatur AL, his sons Ronald Dohmann of Willow Spring NC, Donald Dohmann of Chesapeake VA, and Christopher Dohmann of Lake Placid FL, his sisters Linda Geaslin of Beaumont TX, Jana Boehme of Sinton TX and Teresa Mcgee of Victoria TX.
Melvin Ronald Dohmann is preceded in death by his mother Lizzie Belle Reaves of Victoria TX, Father Melvin Otto Dohmann Victoria TX, brothers Douglas Dohmann of Bastrop TX, Earnest Donald Dohmann of Victoria TX, and sister Nell Eilers of Port Lavaca TX.
Melvin Dohmann, better known as “Ron” was born in Goliad TX in 1949. After graduating high school in Victoria TX, Ron entered into seminary in 1969 for The Salvation Army in Atlanta Georgia to become a Salvation Army officer. After graduating seminary, he married Dianna May Pahel on October 14, 1972 in St. Petersburg FL. After marriage, Ron and Dianna served with the Salvation Army for 25 years. In 1995 Ron and Dianna moved to Sebring Fl where Ron worked for The Salvation Army of Sebring and The United Methodist Church of Sebring. In 2007 Ron and Dianna moved to Decatur AL.
Ron was in love with the Lord, and he loved to serve others with all that he had. His love for his family and friends was unshakable and consistent. He will be greatly missed and now is resting in the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ!
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army of Decatur AL. Cards can be sent to Dianna Dohmann, 802 Clearview St. SW, Decatur AL. 35601
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Do not be afraid to voice your beliefs (6)
- Syndicated column: Democrats want a 'return to civility'; when did they practice it? Part 2 (5)
- Here we go again (7)
- Victoria school board moves forward with bond, to vote on Feb. 9 (4)
- Letter: Getting registered for COVID-19 vaccine is frustrating process (4)
- Victoria's vaccine hub to get 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine (3)
- Victoria moves forward with youth hunting program in Riverside Park (3)
- County, city buy vaccine software in effort to improve registration process (2)
- County, city considering purchase of new vaccine registration software (2)
- Man in car rams into 2 vehicles on road, at gas station (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.