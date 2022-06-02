Melvin Sinast
YORKTOWN — Melvin Sinast, 84, of Yorktown passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022. He was born October 31, 1937 in Yorktown to the late Werner and Alfrieda Sauermilch Sinast.
He graduated from Yorktown High School and Texas Lutheran College. Melvin served in the United States National Guard. Melvin married the love of his life, Judy Ohrt, on October 16, 1964. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hermanson Lodge, and the Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department. Melvin was a member of the Yorktown Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf and dominoes. He loved to support his children and grandchildren in all they did.
He is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Tracy Heasley and husband Randy, son Ty Sinast and wife DeNeice, grandchildren Dylan, Kailey and Kendyll Sinast, Sydney (Carlos) Moran. Melvin is also survived by his siblings: Anna (Warner) Borth, Elaine Frisbie, Katheryn Mueller, and Linda (Joe) Robinson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law Parker Frisbie and Kenneth Mueller.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Sinast, James Kaiser, Daryl Borth, Garrett Ohrt, Clay Ohrt, Chad Hester.
Honorary pallbearers are Kailey, Kendyll, and Sydney, Warner Borth, Frankie Seifert, Leon Respondek, Geary Taylor, and Yorktown Country Club golfers, domino players and good timers.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Thursday June 2, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 10 am Friday June 3, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment to follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Reception will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall.
Memorials can be given to Cole Ohrt Walk Stong Foundation, 9583 N. US 183, Goliad, Texas 77963, St. Paul Lutheran Church, or Yorktown EMS.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, TX 361-564-2900.
