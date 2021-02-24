Mercedes Marie Lott Carvajal
VICTORIA — Mercedes Marie Lott Carvajal, 27, passed away February 15, 2021, following a yearlong battle with breast cancer.
Mercedes was born in Victoria, TX on April 13, 1993, to Steven and Monica (Perez) Lott. She had a vibrant soul that illuminated a room. Her mere presence would bring a smile to anyone’s face. She was a strong and independent woman and never accepted defeat. Those of you who knew Mercedes, will remember her signature lashes. She always had on a full set, along with a full face of makeup. She took pride in her job as an esthetician, so much that she started her own business, Lush Lashes. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, and friend. She never knew a stranger and befriended everyone.
Mercedes married her loving husband, Vincent, on December 27, 2020. They met when they were teenagers. Their adoration for each other grew into love and their two handsome sons ensued. Mercedes cherished time spent with her little family. They would go shopping together, go out to eat and take spontaneous trips.
Mercedes is survived by her husband, Vincent F. Carvajal III of San Antonio; her sons, Adrian Francisco and Antonio Ryan Carvajal; mother, Monica Lott; brothers, Shavohn K. Lott and Joseph Barrett of Victoria; maternal grandparents Joe and Mary Perez of Victoria; step-grandmother, Mary Lott; in-laws, Travis and Linda Collier of San Antonio; four nieces and one nephew.
She is preceded in death by her father, Steven K. Lott; and paternal grandparents William and Orlean Lott.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, February 26, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11 am at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with burial to immediately follow at Cologne Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Christopher Guerrero, Ruben Diaz, James Decker, Jeremiah Alaniz, Marcus Rojas and Trey Licerio.
Honorary pallbearers: Adrian Carvajal, Antonio Carvajal, Little Ryan and David Garcia.
Memorial donations may be made to Monica Lott for Adrian, age 10, and Antonio Carvajal, age 5, for their college fund.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
