MERLE MARIE PARENICA PLACEDO - Merle Marie Parenica, 85, of Placedo, passed away surrounded by her family on January 16, 2020. Merle was born July 27, 1934 in Port Lavaca to the late Lula Mae and Samuel Tracy Sanders. She was a member of Bloomington Church of Christ. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Merle is survived by her children, Kathy McGrand (John) of Placedo, Shirley Hodges of Placedo, Karen Parenica of Placedo, Gary Parenica (Christy) of Pipe Creek, Ronnie Parenica (Gayle) of Placedo; sister, Ima Roberts of Port Lavaca; brother, Norman Sanders of Port Lavaca and 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frankie Edward Parenica Jr; sisters, Erlene Neyland, Jewel Mickle and brother, Elbert Sanders, Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral services are Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with burial to immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers are Matthew Price, Mark Parenica, Aaron Parenica, Lance Hodges, Quintin Stroman Jr. and Randy Roberts. Honorary pallbearers are Don Neyland, Sammy Sanders, Bryan Sanders, Brad Sanders, Larry Sanders, Richard Sanders, Alan Mickle and John McGrand. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Kidney Foundation. Word of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
