META ARNECKE ROEBEN PORT LAVACA - Meta Arnecke Roeben, 99, of Port Lavaca passed away September 9, 2019. She was born June 16, 1920 in Weesatche, TX to Henry and Mary Arnecke. Meta was an avid gardener and a member of the World Wide Church of God. She is survived by her daughter, Darlette Mathisen; son, Justin (Sandra) Roeben; grandchildren, Eric (Kristen) Mathisen, Matthew (Tracy) Mathisen, Rochelle (Jason) Cade, and Derek (Jessica) Roeben; and great-grandchildren, Alexis Mathisen, Rebecca Mathisen, Ellie Roeben, Wyatt Roeben, Rayleigh Cade, Tyler Mathisen, and Trevor Mathisen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Roeben; parents; sisters, Alfreda Arnecke, Mathilda Jacob, Olivia Rabke, Rosine Lemke, Caroline Bruns, Irene Hobbins, and Mary Peterson; and brothers, Louis, Willie, Charlie, Arthur, Eugene, Freddie and Alfred. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens. Pallbearers are Derek Roeben, Eric Mathisen, Matthew Mathisen, Calton Arnecke, Lonnie Harms, and Jason Cade. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com

