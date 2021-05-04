Meta Sophie Rangnow Bennett
CUERO — Meta Sophie Rangnow Bennett, 86, of Cuero passed away Friday evening April 30, 2021. She was born August 25, 1934 in Cuero to Edwin J and Meta J Brandt Rangnow. She was married to the love of her life, Gilbert Ray Bennett Sr, on September 25, 1953 in Cuero. She and Gilbert were married 51 blessed years. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Sue Bennett of Cuero and her youngest son, Ronnie Dale (Darlene) Bennett of Victoria; granddaughter, Linsey Gail VonHaefen of Austin; grandson, Eric Owen Bennett of Victoria; granddaughter, Emily Rae Bennett of Victoria; grandson, Nicolas Joseph (Crystal) Bennett of Victoria; and one great-granddaughter, baby Sophia Rose Bennett of Victoria. She is also survived by her sister, Annie Hardt of Goliad and sister-in-law, Joyce Rangnow of Yorktown. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; her loving parents; her two oldest sons, Gilbert Ray Bennett Jr and Jeffrey Dale Bennett; brothers, John Rangnow, Otto Rangnow, Edwin Rangnow, Henry Rangnow, Louis Rangnow; and sister, Linda (Rangnow) Hotz. Pallbearers inlclude Eric Bennett, Nicolas Bennett, Kirk Bennett, Louis Rangnow Jr, Michael Rangnow and Ron Barnett. Visitation will be Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9:00 am at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 10 am with Pastor John Boor officiating. Interment will follow at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Meyersville. A reception will be held at the Lutheran church parish hall in Meyersville following the graveside service. Flowers are welcome and Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Meyersville. You may sign the guestbook and or send condolences at www.Freund-funeralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
