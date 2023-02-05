Micah Farmer
VICTORIA — Micah Farmer entered into rest on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the age of 24. He was born in Victoria, TX to Johnny Farmer and Angela Osborne on March 18, 1998. Micah fought childhood cancer from the age of 5 and he beat his battle of cancer at the age of 8 after transplant. Even during his battle, he kept good spirits and made sure every nurse and doctor had candy. He was known around MD Anderson as the “Candyman”. Micah was always happy and thankful living everyday to its fullest potential. He was Momma’s boy, Daddy’s fishing buddy, his sister’s doodlebug, and his brother’s best friend. He made sure his nephews knew they were loved and spoiled endlessly. Even though he was victorious with his cancer, he continued to battle numerous medical conditions from the aftermath of extensive cancer treatments.
Micah is survived by his mother Angela Osborne, his father Johnny Farmer (Lee Ann Farmer), his brother Beau Farmer, his sister Stacey Farmer, sister-in-law Misty Farmer, nephews Sawyer, Karson, and Greyson Farmer, and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, and Jingles and Sandy, furry brothers.
He is preceded in death by his aunt, Nancy Daniels.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, with Pastor Ada Hooker, officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
