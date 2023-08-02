Michael A. Ordonez
VICTORIA — Michael Anthony Ordonez, 59 of Victoria, passed away suddenly on July 28,2023.
He was born in Victoria on October 13, 1963, to the late Alberto and Beatrice Ordonez.
Michael was a loving husband, father, and Popo. He spent all his free time coaching his sons in baseball. Then when his grandchildren were old enough, he helped coach them also. Michael worked for Coca-Cola for 40 years. He loved his job and his Coca-Cola family.
He is Preceded in death by his parents, his grandmother Amaro, grandfather and grandmother Ordonez, Godson Joshua Noel Cantu and numerous Aunts and Uncles.
Michael is survived by his wife Cheryl. His sons are Marc (Arianna) Ordonez, Eric (Rebecca) Ordonez, Luke (Skylar) Cain, Ryan Cain and Caden Clendennen. Daughter Emily Cain (Aaron). Grandson’s Braedyn and Cameron Ordonez and Caysen Garcia. Granddaughters Ryleigh Garcia and Olivia Ordonez. Grandfather Pablo Amaro. Brothers Robert (Di ‘Ana) Ordonez and Alberto (Christy) Ordonez. Godson Joseph Paul Mattocks. He is also survived by numerous Aunts and Uncles, nieces and nephews, as well as his dog Max.
Visitation will begin on Thursday August 3rd, 2023, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home from 5pm to 8pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6pm.
Under the care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 361-575-3212 - angellucy.com

