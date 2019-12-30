MICHAEL A. REYNA, JR. AUSTIN - Michael (Mike) Anthony Reyna, Jr., 47, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Mike was born Nov. 21, 1972, in Victoria, Texas, to Michael A. Reyna Sr. and Connie Morales Paxton. He graduated from Victoria High School in 1991 and received his welding qualification from the Austin Community College Welding Technology Department in 2010. He was a certified welder who worked in the Piping Department at Team Services Inc. in Austin. Mike attended Wells Branch Community Church in Austin. He was a born-again Christian who gave his life to the Lord in 2019. Mike is survived by his mother Connie Paxton and step-father Lewis Paxton; paternal grandmother Mary Reyna; beloved sister Shelly Reyna; two nephews, Devin Reyna and Vaylin Reyna; two nieces, Niyah and Indie Ringer and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Mike is preceded in death by his father Michael A. Reyna Sr., maternal grandparents, Guadalupe (Lupe) and Hilario (Lalo) Morales and paternal grandfather, Joe P. Reyna. His final resting place and burial will be held today, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 2201 N. Main St. in Victoria. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations to be made to Rock Springs Rehab Center in Georgetown, Texas, or Promises Texas Rehab Center in Spicewood, Texas, in memory of Michael A. Reyna Jr.
