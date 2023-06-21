Michael Anthony Janacek
YORKTOWN — Michael Anthony Janacek, 71, of Yorktown, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2023 with his beloved wife Sandy by his side. Mike was born on January 6, 1952 to the late John E. and Mary Ann Janacek in Hallettsville, Texas. He grew up in Yoakum, Texas where he graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in 1970. He lived in Victoria before moving to Yorktown with his family. Mike was a Master Carpenter who took pride in his craftsmanship for over 40 years. In earlier years, he served as a director for the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce and spent time on the baseball fields as a Little League coach. On July 1st, 1994, he married Sandra Coleman. Together they spent several years living in Schulenberg and Weimar working, attending church picnics, and trying out new restaurants (especially those with shrimp options) before he hung up his hammer and retired in Yorktown. Mike enjoyed spending time outdoors whether it was working, fishing, or trimming trees. If Mike wasn’t building or barbequing, he could be found in his recliner watching movies or a football game. A cheerful and soft-spoken man, Mike enjoyed excursions with his family and always looked forward to visits from his children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents John E. and Mary Ann Janacek, brother John, Jr., and sister Amy Janacek Boldt.
Mike is survived by his wife of almost 29 years, Sandra; son, John Janacek (Tammy Blas); daughters, Julie Crane and Jennifer (Tommy) Penders; and stepsons Jason (Jessica) Ibrom, Eric Ibrom, and Aaron (Sierra) Ibrom. He is loved by his 15 grandchildren Eric Floyd, Emily Janacek, Evan Janacek, Sam Blas, Abby Blas, Arik (Kumi) Crane, Andrew Crane, Anne Crane, Mattingly Penders, Jaxon Penders, Makayla Ibrom, Makenzy Ibrom, Addi Ibrom, Weston Ibrom, and Waylon Ibrom; and 2 great-grandchildren, Kenneth and Kyoji Crane. In addition, Mike is survived by his four sisters, Pam (Edwin) Culpepper, Roseanne (Dave) Floyd, Connie (Phillip) Imes, and Marietta Gohlke along with three brothers, Jake (Johnny), Peter, and Paul (Mary Ann) Janacek.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2023 from 5-7:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 22, 2023, 9:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Joseph Janacek, K.W. Gohlke, Eric Ibrom, Evan Janacek, Andrew Crane, Eric Floyd, John Janacek, Jaxon Penders, and Arik Crane.
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.