Michael Anthony Kozok Sr.
Michael Anthony Kozok Sr.
CUERO — Michael Anthony Kozok Sr., 40, of Cuero passed away August 14, 2020 in Corpus Christi. He was born in Cuero to Elizabeth Stebbins and Kenneth Jendrezy on March 28, 1980. He went to school at Yorktown High School. He married Lorraine Cardenas in Cuero. He was a carpenter and worked in the oil field. Michael is survived by his parents, Elizabeth and Kenneth; wife, Lorraine Cardenas; daughters, Madison and Leslie; son, Michael Jr.; brother, John; sisters, Dorreen, Stacey, Cathy, Emily and Hannah; and grandmother, Gloria. Michael is preceded in death by his grandmother, Matilda Kozok. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, 10 AM, at Freund Funeral Home with Funeral Services beginning at 11 AM, with Pastor Kenneth McCarthy officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to Foster Home for Children in Stephenville. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.