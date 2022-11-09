Michael “Austin” Caskey
WEESATCHE — Michael “Austin” Caskey, 34, of Weesatche passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Austin was born October 8, 1998 in Cuero to the late Karen Denise Kowald Caskey and Robert O. Caskey Sr. Austin graduated from Austin High School and became an oilfield welder. When he wasn’t working, Austin could be found one of three places - hunting, fishing, or golfing. His family and friends meant the world to him, and he loved spending time with his nieces, nephews, and godchildren. He was lovingly known as “Uncle Popcorn” to Kolt, Kross, and Kutter Kowald, “Uncle Austin” to Riley and Caden Caskey and Brooklyn Caskey, and godfather to Jade, Zephyr and Wesley Bluntzer and Brady Kimbrel.
Austin is survived by his brothers, Robert Caskey and wife, Missy, of Katy, Dylan Caskey of Kerrville, and Chris Caskey and girlfriend, Kaitlyn Ingram, of Cuero; girlfriend, Kassie Hinojosa of Woodsboro; and his nieces, nephews, and godchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Karen Caskey and infant brother, Daniel Caskey.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 5 to 7 pm at Freund Funeral Home. Services will be Thursday, November 10, 2022, 10 am, at Freund Funeral Home with Pastor Kyle Clinton officiating. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Freund Funeral Home, PO Box 429, Cuero, Texas 77954 to help defray funeral expenses.
Pallbearers include Chance Kowald, Kris Bluntzer, Tyler Kimbrel, Mike Davis, Ryan Luker, and Eric Wellspring.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Did you vote?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.