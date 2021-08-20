MICHAEL B. OCHOA SR.
VICTORIA — Michael B. Ochoa Sr. passed away on Thursday August 12, 2021. Mike was born on January 28, 1946 in Woodsboro, Tx to Eustaquio Ochoa and Leonora Barrera Ochoa. Mike has 3 brothers Joe Ochoa Sr., Ernest Ochoa Sr., and Ricky Ochoa all of Victoria, Tx and two sisters Lupe Garcia and Gloria Rodriguez of Houston, Tx. Mike married Ellie Rodriguez on June 11, 1965.
He is survived by his wife Ellie, sons Mike Ochoa Jr. (Darla), Louis Ochoa, Daniel Ochoa and Michael Villarreal (Jacy) and his daughter Brandy Ochoa Gallardo (Luke). Grandchildren Justin, Lexus, Brittni, Sean, Zeke, Brandon, Zayda, Jenae, Juliet, Adrian, Alexander, Nicholas, Lillian, Gabriel and by many great grandchildren.
He worked for Texas Concrete Co. for 40+ years as a supervisor.Mike enjoyed playing the drums, fishing and getting together with friends and family where he was always the first one on the dance floor with his beloved wife Ellie.
Mike was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on September 20, 1969. He was always ready to preach to anyone about the Good News of God’s Kingdom while engaging in the ministry, at work or anywhere he would find a listening ear.Mike was a wonderful, loving, kind, caring person to everyone.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Jesse Ochoa, and Robert Ochoa.
Special thanks to Twin Pines North Nursing Home, Hospice and Vanessa Rodriguez for the care he received in his final days.
A memorial service will be held via Zoom on Saturday August 21, 2021 @ 3:00pm. Officiated by Ralph Reyes. Zoom meeting ID: 450 060 0639 Password: bBhm7K
