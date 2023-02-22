Michael Birdwell
PORT LAVACA — Michael Birdwell, 53, of Port Lavaca passed away February 10, 2023. He was born October 28, 1969 in Austin to Darrell and Bennie Goodloe Birdwell.
Michael loved God and Jesus, his children and extended family, his church and church family, UT football, heavy metal music, and being a paramedic. He loved all animals, especially his girls Maisey and Pearl and his beloved Midnight. And, he loved his Kitt.
He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Birdwell; daughter, Ashly Orsak (Michael); son, Jacob Birdwell (Marisa Perez); father, Darrell Birdwell (Laverne); brother, David Birdwell; and granddaughter, Elena Orsak.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bennie Birdwell.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at Point Comfort United Methodist Church in Point Comfort. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the church. The family will be wearing jeans and UT t-shirts, anyone wishing to join them, please feel free to do so.
Memorial donations may be made to The Chiari Project, chiariproject.org.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
