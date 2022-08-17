Michael Cole Johnson
VICTORIA — Michael “Cole” Johnson, 38, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Cole was born February 20, 1984 to Barbara Skoruppa-Johnson in Corpus Christi, TX. He attended Aloe Elementary, Patti Welder Middle School, and graduated from Victoria Memorial HS. Growing up, Cole participated in baseball, football, band, 4-H, cub and boy scouts. He and his brother Dane were two of a kind, they did everything together.
Cole married Michelle Smith in 2006 and was blessed with his pride and joy, the light of his life in 2007, his son Kylar Cole Johnson. Kylar lived with his daddy, uncle Dane, and grandmother “Ba Ba”. Kylar and Cole were inseparable, enjoyed watching cartoons and Disney movies, and any outdoor activities. Losing his son in 2012 followed by his mother the same year, has been a constant struggle for Cole. Friends describe Cole as a “good ‘ole boy” that would give you the shirt off his back to anyone he met.
Cole was preceded in death by his grandfather, Johnnie P. Skoruppa; son, Kylar Cole Johnson; mother, Barbara Skoruppa-Johnson; former wife, Michelle Smith Johnson; and grandmother, Pat A. Skoruppa.
Cole is survived by his brother, M. Dane Johnson of Victoria and his uncle, John E. Skoruppa of Leander, TX.
Family will receive friends at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 20, 2022, Foundation Bible Church at 1162 Old Goliad Rd., Victoria, TX. Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Todd Perry. Donations may be made in Cole’s memory to a recovery center of donor’s choice or to Foundation Bible Church.
Cremation Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
