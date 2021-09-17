Michael D. Parker, Jr.
VICTORIA — Michael D. Parker, Jr., of Victoria, Texas, also known as Mike, Dad and “Rocky”, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was 76 years old.
Mike was born January 20, 1945 in Yoakum, Texas, to Michael and Juel Wimberly Parker. Mike was married to Beverly Nelson Parker on February 26, 1966.
Shortly before Mike and Beverly were married, Mike went to work for Victoria Bank & Trust. In 1976, he went to work for American Bank of Commerce (later known as Bank of America) and retired as Bank President in 2001. In 2002, Mike opened Parker Motor Co. which he operated until his second retirement in 2014.
Mike was a man of great faith. He served as a Deacon for many years at Northside Baptist Church and later as an Elder at Fellowship Bible Church. Throughout his life, Mike served the community on various boards and organizations such as Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry (VCAM), Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, Victoria City Council, Community Action Committee, YMCA, Youth Home of Victoria, Boys & Girls Club and American Heart Association.
Mike is survived by his wife of 55 years, Beverly Nelson Parker, son, Michael D. Parker III (Susan), daughter, Kristi Parker Mahan (Jonathan), sisters, Lorena Mueller, Mildred Ponton, Almarhea Allen, Judy Lawrence (Mel), Barbara Buethe (Don), brother, Randy Parker (Ruth), grandchildren, Brittney Pavlish (Aaron), Kelly Nash (John), Edward Mahan, Olivia Mahan, and three great-grandchildren, Wesley, Clayton and Blair Pavlish.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his sisters, Florence Ponton, Maxine Fudge, brother, Leslie Parker and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Ruth Nelson.
Over the years, Mike & Beverly enjoyed traveling with their lifelong friends, John & Sandra Pesnell. Mike was an avid fisherman and reader. He never missed his morning crossword puzzle or an nightly episode of Jeopardy.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 2-4 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. A private, family graveside service will be held Monday, September 20, 2021, with Rev. Clayton Lopez officiating. The service can be viewed at https://facebook.com/rosewoodfhvictoria/ starting at 10:00 am.
Pallbearers are John Pesnell, Dwight Harris, John Rush, Darryl Lemke, Ronnie Ross and Robert Fudge. Honorary Pallbearers are Billy Terry and Victor McDonald.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Michael D. Parker, Jr.’s memory may be made to Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry (VCAM), 108 N. Liberty St., Victoria, TX 77901 or the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, 3809 E. Rio Grande, Victoria, TX 77901.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
