MICHAEL DAVIS SMITH AUSTIN - Michael Davis Smith, 68, died at his home in Austin, Texas, on July 18, 2020. He was the son of Evelyn Davis Smith and Munson Smith, formerly from Victoria, Texas, now residing in Rockport, Texas. Michael attended school in Victoria and graduated from Victoria High School in 1968. He then entered the University of Texas in Austin and graduated in 1972. His love of Austin kept him there where he lived from his completion of college until his death. Michael loved dogs and was an avid bird hunter. He received numerous awards in competitive sporting events. Michael is survived by his parents, his sister, Marcia Smith Frew (John) of Bainbridge Island, Washington, and his nieces, Lindsey Dalton Frew of Los Angeles, California, and Shelby Munson Frew, also of Bainbridge Island, Washington. Private Interment services are planned.
