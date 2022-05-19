Michael “Dexter” Paul Eaves
VICTORIA — Michael Paul “Dexter” Eaves, 63, peacefully passed away on May 14, 2022. Dexter was born October 18, 1958, in Houston, TX to JW and Lillian Eaves and grew up in Alaska and Texas. He received his formal education from Texas State University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in education and was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He received his law degree from St. Mary’s School of Law. Dexter proudly served his country in the United State Marine Corps as a 1st Lieutenant. Dexter served his community as Victoria County Criminal District Attorney and then went on to establish a private practice in Victoria.
Dexter is survived by his four children, Sarah, Bruce, Jayne and Peter. He is also survived by his brothers John (Lee Ann) of Navasota and Joel (Mona) of Brazoria, along with numerous other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, JW and Lillian Eaves and his brother Sam.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
