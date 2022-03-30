Michael Edward Absher
VICTORIA — Michael Edward “Mike” Absher, 64, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022. He was born February 4, 1958 in Seguin to the late Billie and Frances (McConnell) Absher.
Mike met the love of his life, Janet Jacobs, while working at Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative (GVEC) in 1981. They quickly fell in love and married in 1983 living in Cibolo before moving to Gonzales in 1985. Mike and Janet had 2 sons before moving to Moulton in 1994. They recently moved to Victoria to spend their retirement years closer to their children and grandchildren.
While growing up in Seguin, Mike’s professional career began in 1969 at the age of 11 years old, working as a newspaper delivery boy on his bicycle for the San Antonio Light. During and after his time delivering papers, he took on numerous jobs, including an attendant at Faldik’s Gulf gas station, driving a gas delivery truck, diesel mechanic, handy man, and as a self-employed painter and electrician. Mike graduated from Seguin high school in 1976 and graduated from Texas State Technical Institute in Waco with a degree in Electrical Power Distribution Technology in 1979. Mike then began his career at GVEC as an Electrification Advisor, holding numerous other positions within GVEC and then retiring as a Senior Executive Manager in 2019 after 39 years of service.
Mike had many hobbies including golfing with his buddies, working on projects with his sons, and traveling across the country with Janet, but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. Mike enjoyed attending all of his sons’ and grandchildren’s events from basketball games to dance recitals. Mike was always willing to go above and beyond for those he loved and known for his great humor, outgoing personality, and his quick wit.
Survivors are his wife Janet of Victoria; two sons, Jacob Absher and wife Renee of Hope and Brandon Absher and wife Tiffany of Fordtran; five grandchildren, Bryson, Landry, Emma, Owen and Parker Absher. Sisters Jan Absher, Susan Imhoff and husband Billy, and Cherie Absher. He is also survived by half-sisters Patsy Rangel and husband Victor, and Nancy Hernandez. Also, brother-in-law, Randall Jacobs and wife, Sheri and sister-in-law, Linda Sternadel and husband, David and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers: Reagan Jacobs, Mathis Sternadel, Lindsey Jacobs, Lauren Sternadel, Katie Hunter, Erin Ekstrom, James Ekstrom, Phillip Imhoff, and Haley Stevens.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Williams officiating. Burial to follow at Salem Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hope Community Center. The mailing address is: 12790 Highway 111 East, Yoakum, Tx 77995.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
