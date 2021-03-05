Michael Fox
PORT LAVACA — Michael Fox, age 54 of Port Lavaca, Texas passed away on February 19, 2021. He was born on August 3, 1966 in Victoria, Texas to Harry and the late Lucy Fox. Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Lucy Fox; his sister, Phyllis Askew; his Grandparents Harry and Hettie Fox, PW and Loraine Gottschald. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Fox; his father Harry Fox; sister, Nancy Hare; his sons, Samuel Fox and Adam Fox; his grandchild, Ezekiel Fox. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11am at Point Comfort United Methodist Church, 92 Wood St, Point Comfort, TX 77978.

