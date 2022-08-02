Michael G. Fanelli
VICTORIA — Michael G. Fanelli, 65, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was born February 13, 1957 in Yorktown, Texas to the late Emerence and Angelo Fanelli.
Michael is survived by his brothers; Gregory (Pamela) Fanelli, and Cornelius Fanelli, sisters; Kathleen Fanelli (Lanny), and Yvonne (Lloyd) Riedesel. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, all of whom will cherish his memory.
In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his nephews; Matthew Fanelli and Aaron Riedesel.
After a long struggle, Michael died from cardiac arrest due to long Covid complications.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 5-7 p.m., immediately followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with interment immediately following at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown, or St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Victoria.
Words of comfort, fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
