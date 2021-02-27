Michael Garza
HOUSTON — Michael Garza 53, of Houston Texas passed away February 17, 2021. He was born in Houston Tx. to the late Alfred G. Garza and Mary Louise Garcia. Michael is survived by his sister; Melissa Rodriguez and nephews Cristopher and Cristian Rodriguez and numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and step-father Richard Garcia. There will be a Visitation at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home February 28, 2021 at 12 noon, with service to begin at 1pm. Under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.